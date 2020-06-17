Fortnite: Homely Hills gnome locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's Fortnite Season 3 time, so that means finding gnomes in Fortnite once again. Are any of surprised that Epic has added a handful of challenges to get us started off with some extra XP? One of the week one challenges tasks players with finding at least three gnomes at the Homely Hills location rather than all over the map, so it's a pretty easy challenge, and you'll get 35,000 XP to easily boost your battle pass a couple of early levels. Keep reading for every gnome location in Homely Hills, including a couple maps to help you out.

Here's where Homely Hills is.

And here's where you'll find gnomes specifically in Homely Hills.

You'll find one gnome in the white house on the east side of Homely Hills, sitting in front of the TV in the living room.

The second gnome is in the house to the north side of Homely Hills, hidden in the attic.

You'll find a third gnome nestled under a tree south of that blue house.

There are some other gnomes located around Homely Hills, but finding these three will do the job for you.

