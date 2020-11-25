Fortnite has horrible corn and pie bodies now

Click the enlarge button for a clearer look at these terrible corn and pie people. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Fun fact about mince pie: People used to think it caused nightmares, and in some cases, even insanity. Given that, the Nightmare Before Christmas grin on Mincemeat, one of two new and terrible Fortnite skins, is appropriate.

I really don't like the way Mincemeat's crust-skin has big gashes in it, exposing his soft, fruit and rum innards. However, Cobb is arguably the more horrible skin, because his flexed arm leads me to believe that the kernels of corn on his body are actually bulging muscles, which to me is worse than if they were just regular, juicy pustules.

All things considered, I don't think these new Fortnite skins are worse than the shirtless banana, whose pale, nipple-less chest remains very disconcerting to me. They rank a close second and third, though.

There are special features to note here: Cobb's kernels pop into popcorn as he takes damage, and Mincemeat's back bling is a bowl with a mincemeat arm in it, stirring away at itself. You can see the popping effect in the gif below:

The Cobb and Mincemeat skins are available in the Fortnite item shop now. You can either get them together in the Harvest Bounty Bundle for 2,000 V-bucks, or piecemeal: Cobb costs 1,200 V-bucks and Mincemeat costs 1,500.

In US dollars, it's $8 for 1,000 V-bucks, or $20 for 2,800, so you'll have to spend at least $16 if you want one or both skins. Are these monstrosities worth $16? That is a decision we all must make for ourselves.