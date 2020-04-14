Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is getting pushed to June

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been extended. Originally scheduled to end on April 30, Season 2 will now continue until June 4. That's an extra month and change for the still infinitely popular battle royale shooter. Epic made the announcement in an official blog post on Tuesday.

Epic also added that multiple updates are still on the way to fill the time between now and early June, which will add "fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP, and a couple more surprises up our sleeve!"

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 originally kicked off on February 20, 2020. Even with this extension, it still won't be quite as long as the Chapter 2 Season 1, which ran for four months.

Season 2 still has plenty to digest, including the Deadpool challenges. Here's everything we know about Fortnite Season 3 so far.