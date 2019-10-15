This is the fully-revealed Fortnite Chapter 2 map

The Fortnite new map is finally here. After ten entire seasons on the (sort of, but not really) same world, we've been transported to an entirely new, but still pretty colorful, battleground. The black hole is now but a painful, Fortnite-free memory, but now we can revel in the brand new environment that comes with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. Yes, you read that right, this isn't technically called Fortnite season 11.

The thing is, opening your minimap immediately after downloading the new update to bask in the fresh glory of the Fortnite Chapter 2 season 1 map will be a little anticlimactic. This is because the entire map is greyed out with a few question marks indicating mysterious new named areas.

So you can't see everything in minimap form straight away, but unraveling each new location step by step is rather exciting. But, if you just want to just skip straight to the good stuff, below is what the Fortnite new map looks like fully revealed.

Fortnite Chapter 2 map revealed

As you can see below, the new map looks less busy than before. There's an awful lot of greenery, which somewhat recalls the game's very first world. You'll also notice a couple of returning and familiar names when it comes to the main areas: Salty Springs, Pleasant Park, and Retail Row make their return.

Nevertheless, the new Fortnite map is still very different. The desert and ice biomes are gone, but that doesn't mean it's the same all over. There are snowy mountains to the southeast, a swampy area in the southwest, and dry, arid farmland if you head northeast.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Your first set of tasks, the aptly-named Fortnite New World challenges, are partly focused on discovering the new map. There is a challenge for visiting all the new named areas (the spots with three question marks on them) and Fortnite landmarks. These are unnamed points of interest on the map, and you can find them by heading to greyed-out areas of the map without question marks.

Essentially what you're looking for is anything out of the ordinary, like a string of beach huts on the coast, a mansion on its lonesome on top of a hill, or a mountain peak. You'll get a notification when you arrive at a landmark and then the grey coloring on your map will melt away. Since there are challenges attached to finding ten, just revealing the map will award you with a nice whack of XP to see you through the early levels of the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Battle Pass.