Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, May 4

The answer to today's Wordle is only an easy click away now you're here, ready and waiting to go if you need it. And if you don't, you might still like to spend some time checking out our handy tips section, or mulling over a clue for the May 4 (1050) puzzle instead.

I didn't take an especially short route to today's solution, but I did enjoy myself. This was one of those puzzles that always gave me just enough to work with, but never quite enough to immediately give the game away. I did end up having a happy, productive, time working my way down the board to the Wordle answer, though.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, May 4

This word can refer to an object's monetary worth or something important, or prized. A quiet evening would be of high _____ to someone after a busy day, for example.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

One Saturday save, coming up. The answer to the May 4 (1050) Wordle is VALUE.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 3: EBONY

EBONY May 2: SLICE

SLICE May 1: DIARY

DIARY April 30: PROWL

PROWL April 29: CRAFT

CRAFT April 28: PRUNE

PRUNE April 27: GLEAM

GLEAM April 26: VAPID

VAPID April 25: INTRO

INTRO April 24: SWORE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.