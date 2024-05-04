Here's a Baldur's Gate 3 mod so that characters can hug each other

A clear and obvious oversight in the smash hit video roleplaying game Baldur's Gate 3 is that the big weird family of characters you build cannot give each other more hugs. One brave modder by the name of Cerberry has fixed that.

The mod, appropriately named HUGS, lets your characters hijacks the already-extant Halsin and Shadowheart hug animations in order to make characters hug each other. Once installed you'll find two new hug actions on your panel that let you hug people. Or control party members and have them hug you. Whatever way you want the hugging to happen, you can do the hugging.

Finally, I can hear you thinking, my poor sweet babygirl Astarion can get that hug he so desperately needs. You are of course ignoring the part where Astarion tried to assault you and drink your blood, but whatever.

The mod works pretty well, with a few exceptions worth noting: Due to how shorter people like the "small" races work you can't hug between sizes of people. You can also see some weird facial expressions and such since there's no stuff to go with that move. There's also going to be clipping and misaligned hugs on uneven surfaces. Basically... everything you'd expect from a custom animation mod if you've ever used one before.

So, yes, now you can finally give poor Astarion a hug. I wouldn't give Minthara a hug, however. You might say to yourself "a good hug would fix Minthara" but that is wrong.

You can find the very-directly-named HUGS on nexusmods. Now I'll just convince the PCG team to update and put it on the list of best Baldur's Gate 3 mods.