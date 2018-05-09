Fortnite camera locations: where to dance in the Week 2 Battle Pass challenge

VIDEO: Camera locations for the "Dance in front of different film cameras" challenge

Week Two of Fortnite Season 4 Battle Pass is here, and with it comes a whole new set of challenges. This week, you'll need to dance in front of seven different film cameras strewn about the island, but they don't really stand out, though our Fortnite map guide will get you familiar with a few prominent locations.

It doesn't help that the cameras are nestled away in some less popular areas, which makes them tough to find without a nudge in the right direction. Well, here we are, nudging. The video above will tell you exactly where to go to complete the film camera challenges, outlining each camera location for easy dancing.

A few things: make sure you have a dance equipped before setting out, and to avoid getting shot the moment you set down, try heading to the camera locations furthest from the immediate path of the party bus.

