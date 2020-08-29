Fortnite season 4 is offering a bunch of Marvel skins, and many feature "Awakening Challenges" that let you unlock alternate styles or built-in emotes. Groot, the lovable tree from Guardians of the Galaxy, has his share of Awakening Challenges to complete the season 4 battle pass. One of them requires you to find Baby Groot, the even more adorable offspring...clone...whatever from the second movie.

Baby Groot himself is a rare collectible back bling cosmetic for your Fortnite character, and looks good (if confusing) on this season's adult Groot skin. Here's where to find Baby Groot in Fortnite.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

First, head to Holly Hedges and go to the south corner of that garden center store. In the outdoor area, you'll see three sets of potted trees on the ground.

Baby Groot is hidden in one of the sets of trees, specifically the one with smaller leaves. Here's what the little guy looks like.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All you have to do is interact with Groot and he'll be added to your locker after the match.

Be careful when dropping into Holly Hedges, however. It's likely that a considerable number of other players will be landing there since a week 1 challenge asks players to get eliminations at Holly Hedges.

Like we mention above, you'll also need to have the Groot skin unlocked in the battle pass to access this Awakening Challenge. Otherwise, Baby Groot doesn't show up between the plants.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides, patch notes, and news. If you're curious what other skins and cosmetics there are, check out our list of season 4 skins.