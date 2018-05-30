Fortnite adds rideable shopping carts, reactivates self-refund feature

As teased yesterday, Fortnite's first unlikely vehicle has arrived. Found scattered around the map in various locations, Shopping Carts can be pushed around or ridden as a passenger—both in pairs or on your lonesome. And, yes, players can fire weapons from within the trolley should they desire.

Shopping Carts are exclusive to Fortnite's Battle Royale variant, and, while they look something like this in my mind, they actually look like the following in practice. Thanks to YouTube person Niovo.

Elsewhere, Battle Royale introduces new UI features that let players track Challenges in-match, and the game's 'Self-Service Cosmetic Returns' feature has been reactivated. Two new limited-time modes enter the BR fold too, by virtue of Blitz! v2 and 20v20 v2. Both events mirror their previous outings—a siege-like, short-storm assault; and a five-teams-of-20 fight to the death—however now have new weapons, items and supply drops.

On the Save the World front, it welcomes the return of its Blockbuster questline with 'Blockbuster 2: A Hero Is Born'. Likewise, the latest update adds a host of new Daily Quests, and 64 additional Skill Points to its Commander Level rewards. Save the World also has new VOIP features. "Communication is key," reads this post. "Talk to your team over voice chat on PC."

Fortnite's update v4.3 is live—check out its extensive patch notes in this direction, which include a standard haul of bug fixes and subtle UI tinkerings.