Overwatch 2's April Fools game mode has made Reinhardt one of the most terrifying heroes, who can now kidnap any other player
Time to go for a ride.
Every year, Overwatch 2 gets a wacky game mode for April Fools, giving each character new abilities that have usually been asked for by the community. It's a lot of fun to take part in every year, but this time there's something particularly special: Reinhardt's infinite Charge.
Reinhardt's Charge ability has had its cooldown reduced from 7 to 3.5 seconds, its turn speed increased by 150%, and it will last until you collide with a wall. Usually, Reinhardt's Charge will time out after three seconds, meaning if he hasn't hit you into a wall yet, you can get off scot-free.
But silly times call for silly measures, and Reinhardt's infinite Charge now means that he can kidnap players and take them all over the map for however long he wants. I've seen poor, unsuspecting players pinned and swept away to some far corner of the map, never to be seen again (until they respawn). During a push match on Runasapi, I was also taken by a Reinhardt and dragged all over the map; all the sharp turns and spins actually made me feel pretty sick, so I'd be happy if that never happens to me again.
Although it seems like some other players are having a better time with the new changes, one player posted a video to Reddit saying "Love the new Rein Charge" despite being plucked from their team and whisked away by Reinhardt, only to be beaten up in some strange corner of the map.
While another player managed to find a little bug in Reinhardt's new ability. This likely only works on the Circuit Royal map, but if you manage to pin a player and take them to the balcony located on the left of the defending team's final spawn point, you can pin them forever against the balcony wall.
But the fun isn't just limited to Reinhardt; there are some really hilarious changes for other heroes as well.
Love the new Rein charge from r/ReinhardtMains
Orisa is kind of becoming a de facto payload, as Hanzo can now ride her, giving her extra movement speed, and Symmetra can attach her turrets to the Omnic as well. She also had the added benefit of Javelin Spin now being able to pull enemies towards her, kind of like her old energy ball ability.
But as an Ana main, I'd be remiss not to mention her April Fools' ability changes. Instead of having her usual 15 mag size, she now only gets one bullet with the added benefit of a 25% increase in reload speed. This may seem like a bit of a pain, but there's actually a good reason for this change.
"We've heard feedback from Ana players that their teammates ignore them when they call out that they are reloading and go and feed into the enemies anyway," a developer says in the patch notes. "We're hoping this change makes for good practice for them to start paying more attention to their Support teammates." Certainly a valuable lesson to learn.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
