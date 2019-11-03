Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 4, 2019)

(Image credit: Strange Creatures Studio)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the new games of 2019.

Raindancer

Steam page

Release: October 31

Developer: Strange Creatures Studio LLC

Price: $0.99 | £0.79 | AU$1.50

Raindancer is an extraordinarily cheap boss rush game set in an atmospheric dark fantasy world. There are five bosses all up, and these can be tackled alone or with a friend via the game's local cooperative mode. Each fallen enemy grants a new Blessing, which according to the Steam description can "change your character's playstyle" – though I don't know to what extent. Whatever the case, Raindancer has a gorgeous art style and again, is cheaper than most almost everything.

Citadel: Forged with Fire

Steam page

Release: November 2

Developer: Blue Isle Studios

Price: $39.99 | £30.99 | AU$56.95

Citadel: Forged With Fire is a sandbox MMORPG with a focus on magic and player freedom. It's been in Early Access for a little while, but its mix of settlement building, light survival and spell-based combat launched into 1.0 last week. "As a newly minted apprentice of the magic arts, you will set off to investigate the dangerous world of Ignus," so reads the Steam description. Your goal: create a name for yourself and achieve notoriety and power among the land’s ruling Houses." Humble aspirations indeed.

Ratropolis

Steam page

Release: November 1

Developer: Cassel Games

Price: $14.99 | £11.39 | AU$21.50

First thing's first: Ratropolis is a card game, but even if you hate those it might be worth checking out. You see, it's a "real-time card game", in the sense that you'll be wielding and selecting various cards based on rapid fire decision making (so no interminable existential gazes at your deck and the board, then). There are over 120 cards "including economy, building, military, and skill" and over 30 events. It's in Early Access and will likely stay there for around six months.

Legioncraft

Steam page

Release: November 1

Developer: Way York, SilverBlade

Price: $12.99 | £10.29 | AU$18.50

Launched into Early Access last week, Legioncraft is a grid-based strategy rogue-lite with a charming art style. "As an independent conscious being with indomitable will, you have been given a task by the Observer Union of studying the geography and ecology of Loslan," so reads the rather impenetrable Steam description. "Your conscious being will be attached to any hero from different regions and countries, and ready to embark on an adventure." Err, just watch the trailer, I guess.

Ball Pit Simulator

Steam page

Release: November 1

Developer: Drew J. Stivers

Price: $4.99 | £3.99 | AU$7.50

Well here we are. It's not a simulator really, but Ball Pit Simulator definitely features lots of coloured balls, probably the most a retro-styled platformer ever has. The player-character is trapped in a "cursed" ball pit and, naturally, must escape, because "there is danger in every corner from endless pits, traps, and even monsters." Oh and you're not allowed to touch the green balls. A terrifying game.

These games were released between October 28 and November 4 2019. Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.