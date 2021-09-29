Popular

FIFA 22 heroes: All the nostalgic new items

Here are the cheaper alternatives to Icons that can boost your Ultimate Team.

kylian mbappe controlling the ball in the air in fifa 22
(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 22 Heroes are a new item type in EA's iconic football sim. Somewhere between Team of the Week cards and relatively expensive Icon cards, Heroes are items that could prove extremely useful when helping you put together your dream Ultimate Team.

Heroes are ex-players celebrated for a particular historic moment, like special goals or passages of play. While they're not attached to a single club, their chemistry is related to a singular league on top of the usual nation links. There is also only one version of each card with ratings that vary above 85. So with that in mind, here are all the confirmed FIFA 22 Heroes to look out for.

All FIFA 22 Heroes

Below you'll find all the Heroes available in this year's FIFA, along with the all-important overall stats, nationality, and league to help you with future SBCs:

PlayerPositionLeagueNationalityRating
Mario GomezSTBundesligaGermany88
Tim CahillSTPremier LeagueAustralia85
Jorge CamposGKLiga BBVAMexico79
Diego MilitoSTSerie AArgentina88
Fernando MorientesSTLaLigaSpain89
Sami Al-JaberSTMBS Pro LeagueSaudi Arabia86
Robbie KeaneSTPremier LeagueIreland86
Abedi PeleCAMLigue 1Ghana89
Clint DempseySTMLSUSA85
Lars RickenCAMBundesligaGermany85
Ole Gunnar SolskjaerSTPremier LeagueNorway86
Antonio Di NataleSTSerie AItaly88
Ivan CordobaCBSerie AColumbia87
Freddie LjungbergRMPremier LeagueSweden86
Jurgen KohlerCBBundesligaGermany89
Jerzy DudekGKPremier LeaguePoland86
Aledandr MostovoiCAMLaLigaRussia86
Joe ColeCAMPremier LeagueEngland87
David GinolaLMLigue 1France89
