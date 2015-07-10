These are your FIFA 16 system requirements

FIFA 16, if I may invoke a broad stereotype, is a game that has perhaps a bit more appeal amongst the members of our UK team than it does with those in the US. But they're not here right now, and so it falls to me to deliver the game's system requirements, as recently revealed by EA.

Don't worry, I'm Canadian. You can trust me.

Minimum Required Specifications:

OS: Windows 7/8/8.1 -64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz

RAM: 4GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 15.0 GB

Minimum Supported Video Cards: ATI Radeon HD 5770, NVIDIA GTX 650

DirectX: 11.0

Recommended Specifications:

OS: Windows 8/8.1/10 -64-bit

CPU: Intel i5-2550K @ 3.4Ghz

RAM: 8GB

Hard Drive Space Required: 15.0 GB

Supported Video Cards: ATI Radeon HD 6870, NVIDIA GTX 460

DirectX: 11.0

So there you have it. We talked about what's coming in the latest version of EA's long-running soccer (that's right, I said it) sim in an interview with Lead Gameplay Producer Aaron Hardy last month, which you may enjoy here. FIFA 16 comes out on September 22.