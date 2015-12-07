Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, Half-Life 3 and more appear in SteamDB list

Everybodys Gone To The Rapture: A very English apocalypse.

The keen-eyed investigators at SteamDB have come up with a new list of games, posted on NeoGAF, that may (or may not) be on their way to Steam. Among them are a few titles you might recognize, some you may not, and one that allows me to finally say—I can't believe that this moment is finally here—Half-Life 3 confirmed! Except, of course, almost certainly not really. (But maybe.)

As SteamDB explained, the inclusion of Half-Life 3 on the list is legit, but not necessarily an indicator that the release of the World's Greatest Gaming Tease is imminent. "While this information comes straight from Valve, and many similar types of leak turned out to be real in the past, it is important to remember that third-party Steam developers can create and name their own apps/packages, a noteworthy mention of developers doing this are these packages, in which they are trying to XSS Steam," it wrote. "Many things could also be old entries and as such no longer be in development/coming to Steam. An example of a previous leak that ended up being nothing (yet) is Halo 3."

Even so, its presence is made more tantalizing by the fact that it comes just a couple of months after the discovery of a file named hl3.txt in the latest update to Dota 2. The file appeared to make Half-Life references, such as in the line "string m_HelpText = 'Combine Pulse Ceiling Turret'," but what it's actually for remains an unsolved mystery.

Even without Half-Life 3, the list contains one game I'd be very excited to get my hands on, that being Everybody's Gone to the Rapture, from Dear Esther studio The Chinese Room. The game arrived to almost universal praise on PS4 on August, so a PC port once whatever exclusivity Sony signed up for has expired seems like a no-brainer.

There's also Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD, Final Fantasy VI, Dangonronpa 1 and 2, Earth Defense Force 4.1, Guilty Gear Xrd Sign, and a pile of others. None of them are confirmed, obviously, but I'm hopeful; even just the promise of these former console exclusives finally making their way to the PC is heartening.

Half-Life 3, though, let's just say I wouldn't recommend holding your breath.