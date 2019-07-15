Every PC game in the Prime Day sale (now expired)

***Update: These deals are no longer available***
We've rounded up every PC game deal in Amazon's Prime Day sale below. That includes substantial discounts on games from the likes of Ubisoft, Blizzard, and EA, most available as download codes right when you purchase. It definitely doesn't have the range of, say, a Steam sale, but you can still save a bunch on some of the biggest PC games around. Right now, we're seeing better deals in the UK than the US.
Obviously, you'll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of these deals—and even just to see them, in some cases. If you don't want to pay for a full month or year of membership, that's fine: you can just sign up for a trial then unsubscribe before you're charged. Either way, don't be afraid to check out The Expanse on Amazon Video while you're at it.
US deals
- Anthem—$14.99 (save 75%)
- Battlefield 4—$4.99 (save 75%)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition—$29.99 (save 50%)
- The Sims 4—$4.99 (save 88%)
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle—$19.99 (save 60%)
- The Sims 4 Plus Seasons Bundle—$19.99 (save 60%)
- The Sims 4: Get Together—$19.99 (save 50%)
- The Sims 4: Seasons—$19.99 (save 50%)
- Titanfall 2/Battlefield 1—$11.99 (save 80%)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth—$31.05 (save 30%)
UK deals
- Assassin's Creed 3 + Liberation Remastered—£23.49 (save 31%)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey—£15.00 (save 70%)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition—£18.60 (save 70%)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition—£25.20 (save 70%)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition—£28.80 (save 70%)
- Battlefield 5—£27.99 (save 53%)
- The Crew 2—£10.50 (save 80%)
- Diablo 3 Battlechest—£12.99 (save 45%)
- EVE Online: Invasion Starter Pack—£1.04 (save 75%)
- Far Cry 5—£15.81 (save 67%)
- Far Cry New Dawn—£13.80 (save 70%)
- For Honor—£5.00 (save 60%)
- Ghost Recon: WIldlands—£14.70 (save 65%)
- League of Legends: Riot Points—£9-£45.00 (save 10%)
- FIFA 19—£13.99 (save 70%)
- Madden 19—£10.99 (save 80%)
- Need For Speed: Payback—£8.99 (save 50%)
- Overwatch: Legendary Edition—£14.99 (save 57%)
- Rainbow Six Siege: Gold Edition—£10.00 (save 60%)
- The Sims 4—£21.99 (save 60%)
- The Sims 4: Get Together—£17.49 (save 50%)
- The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs—£17.49 (save 50%)
- The Sims 4: Get Famous—£17.49 (save 50%)
- The Sims 4: Seasons—£17.49 (save 50%)
- StarCraft 2: Battlechest—£12.99 (save 63%)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas—£15.30 (save 55%)
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2—£4.99 (save 80%)
- Unravel 2—£8.99 (save 50%)
- Trials Rising—£16.99 (save 50%)
- Watch Dogs 2—£10.50 (save 79%)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth—£16.99 (save 61%)
