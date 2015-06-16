Every game at E3 2015 and its PC outlook

Battlecry is a free-to-play team-based PvP game in which you fight as one of three factions: The Imperial Marines, the Cossack Empire, and the Han Republic. It's being developed by Battlecry studios and published by Bethesda. While the trailer doesn't give a whole lot of detail, we do know that its world has been designed by Half-Life 2 and Dishonored veteran Victor Antonov. However it plays, it will look stylish as all hell.

Is it coming to PC? Oh yes.

When's it out? The beta is due to start later this year.

What else? Battlecry beta sign-ups are now open.