Eve Spectrum gaming monitor going glossy due to popular demand

Audio player loading…

Last year Eve attempted to answer all our gaming wishes by developing the Eve Spectrum gaming monitor with crowd feedback. It promised to be one of the best visual experiences you could have on a gaming monitor, with the top configuration offering a 4K 144Hz screen and a 750 nits peak luminance, but was hampered by some delays before release. That being said, when the Eve Spectrum gaming monitor finally launched, it delivered an excellently designed piece of kit that’s still featured in our list of best 4k monitors you can currently get.

There were some complaints, mind, but Eve is already looking to address them. Thanks to popular demand, the company is releasing a glossy variant of the Spectrum gaming monitor. It features a new coating that will be added as an option to the 4K 144hz Spectrum and QHD 280Hz Spectrum models. It also supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync as well as having DisplayHDR 600 support. TFT Central had an advanced look at the new glossy screens, and it looks like it’s coming along nicely.

This process was a bit more difficult than just adding the new coating. Changing the coating means needing to change other parts of the monitor so they all work together, including internal parts like the polarizer. Due to this, Eve couldn’t just add a coating to the LG panels it uses, and instead needed those changes made by LG beforehand. But this could mean good news for other brands also moving to glossy screens by using LG’s panels.

Eve claims the changes add crispness and depth to colours, and can especially enhance blacks. The glossy coating distorts pixels less, creating less haziness leading to sharper colour. This means not only is the image quality improved, but things like text should be much crispy to read.

Of course, glossy monitors can also be bad news for reflections. Eve is pretty open about this and shows how the matt finish disperses the light better. The company states that buyers should be aware that if they’re not in full control of their lighting situation these monitors might not be the best choice for them. Hopefully we’ll see an improvement towards screen reflections in later iterations.