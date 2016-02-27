Enter the Wargaming Bunker at the PC Gamer Weekender

The Wargaming Bunker at the PC Gamer Weekender next weekend will play host to three games on 5-6 March: the mega-popular online shooter World of Tanks, the naval combat game World of Warships and the swish-looking revival of the cult 4X strategy series, Master of Orion.

Join us at The Old Truman Brewery in London for a chance to compete against other players in these two mid-20th century warfare-based games, plus choose your species and conquer in Master of Orion, which was originally developed by Simtex for PC in the '90s. This new entry has just hit Steam Early Access, and as part of the PC Gamer Weekender, you'll have your opportunity to give it a go. The Wargaming Bunker is just one of a bunch of dedicated zones at the Weekender, including those for Sega, Capcom and Bandai Namco, where you can try each publisher's latest games.

Book your tickets now at our website using the code PCG20 at checkout to save 20% off day tickets. It's all happening next Saturday and Sunday—come along!