Download Back to the Future: The Game Episode 1 for free

Telltale Games is using the power of love on PC gamers, offering the first installment of its latest adventure series, Back to the Future: The Game, completely free! Sure, this isn't our favorite of Telltale's episodic adventures, but you'd be an April fool to turn down a free game. Read on for a download link—it is your density. I mean, your destiny.

It's no prank—Telltale has a history of generously giving away game episodes in the past: Episode 1 of the Tales of Monkey Island series was free on Talk Like a Pirate Day (September 19th, for all you landlubbers), and the fourth episode of Sam & Max season one, Abe Lincoln Must Die! , is free to all indefinitely. Now why don't you make like a tree, and download Back to the Future: The Game Episode 1 - It's About Time now.