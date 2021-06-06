Devolver Direct will return for E3 2021

Indie game label Devolver Digital will be broadcasting another of the annual high-concept art pieces that serve as trailers for its upcoming games this year. Devolver Direct 2021 will be part of the Summer Game Fest, which is a set of livestreams that overlaps with E3 yet is somehow meaningfully distinct from it for branding purposes, and you'll be able to watch it on Saturday, June 12 at 1:30pm PT.

Last year's Devolver Direct included trailers for Shadow Warrior 3, Serious Sam 4, Fall Guys, Carrion, and Olija in between the latest developments in the corporate mythology of the Devolver Cinematic Universe, and ended with the surprise release of a game about it called Devolverland Expo for free.

How Devolver is to follow that is anybody's guess, though we expect to see more of Phantom Abyss, which is first-person Indiana Jones with asynchronous multiplayer. It's worth noting that the official Hotline Miami account tweeted a link to a Steam sale with the words "Grab Hotline Miami 1 and 2 for 75% off and get Hotline Miami 3 for free." This was followed five minutes later by a tweet that said, "There is no Hotline Miami 3." Whether that's trolling or a hint is anyone's guess.

Check a look at the rest of the E3 schedule for 2021, and catch up on the Devolver-verse with the embedded videos below.