Devolver Digital reveals E3 2018 conference date: 'Apologies in advance'

Devolver Digital, the outfit Steven once described as the industry's most eclectic studio , has confirmed its own dedicated showing at E3 2018. The aptly named Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference 2018 will take place on Sunday, June 10 at 8pm PST/June 11 at 4am BST.

With a back catalogue that flaunts the super-crude Genital Jousting, the super-violent Hotline Miami and the super-weird Dropsy, Devolver is known for thinking outside of the box with the games it represents. Which may be why the following tweet carries a preemptive apology.

Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference 2018Sunday, June 10 @ 8PM PacificApologies in advance. pic.twitter.com/z22K4L0bC1May 18, 2018

Despite being forced to cancel its Indie Picnic event in the run up to last year's E3, the publisher's conference was nevertheless a highlight of the entire show. It was typically weird, loud and disjointed. Look, see:

More of the same this year, please.



Cheers, Eurogamer.