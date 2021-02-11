How to get Palindrome, Shadow Price, and The Swarm in Destiny 2

Want to know how to get the Destiny 2 Palindrome gun? While everyone is frothing at the mouth for new stuff in Season of the Chosen, there are also a few old friends making a return to Destiny 2 in the shape of Adept PvP and Nightfall: The Ordeal-specific weapons up for grabs: Palindrome, Shadow Price, and The Swarm are all available again.

The thing is, these weapons are going to prove quite hard to get and you’re going to need to know how, where, and when to unlock them. Luckily for you, I've got your back covered with this quick rundown of how to acquire the Destiny 2 Shadow Price weapon, and more.

Where to find The Swarm, Shadow Price, and Palindrome in Destiny 2

All of the weapons can be found within Destiny 2’s Nightfall: The Ordeal playlist. While the actual chances of finding the weapons is unknown. Nor do we know if they pertain to any specific strike. However, players have reported that they’ve managed to acquire Shadow Price during the Season of the Chosen’s first week.

All that said, there are a few more pieces of information that help boost your chances. First of all, the difficulty you are playing on dictates your chances of finding the weapon, starting with the Adept difficulty Power Level 1230 and finishing with Master difficulty at Power Level 1330. According to the director playlist, Nightfall Weapons are Rare while playing on Adept difficulty, Uncommon on Hero difficulty, and Common on both Legend and Master difficulties. Seeing as it’s the start of the season, many players might find it difficult to consistently farm Master difficulty as of this moment, so these weapons are rare, but that will soon change as you complete more and more weekly bounties.

Furthermore, Bungie has stated that your chances increase in relation to your end-of-activity score. Therefore, making sure you kill all the Champions within Nightfall: The Ordeal is paramount when it comes to acquiring these weapons. That does, however, also mean that you'll need to unlock the seasonal mods for dealing with Barrier and Overload champions.

What’s different about the Adept versions and how do I get them?

On top of all the chances to earn the 'new' weapons, Bungie has introduced special variants of these weapons for those that complete the hardest version of Nightfall: The Ordeal: Grandmaster difficulty.

Grandmaster difficulty does not release until March 16, 2020 and will launch with a Power Level recommendation of 1350, which is 40 Power Levels higher than the seasonal pinnacle cap.

These adept weapons will offer the ability to slot exclusive mods that relate specifically to Adept weapons and offer that added bit of flare to show you can rub shoulders with the best when it comes to PvE activities, something the Destiny 2 community have begged for across its lifespan.

If you want these weapons, you’ve certainly got your work cut out for you. As weeks pass, you’ll start to see them populate your vault and inventory until you find the perfect roll that reminds you of the good ol’ days and by then it will probably be time to do it all over again with Grandmaster difficulty.