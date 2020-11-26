How to deliver a semi truck from upstate New York in Fortnite

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza week 4 is here, and players have yet another chance to boost their battle passes by a considerable margin. One of this week's main challenges is to deliver a semi truck outside of Upstate New York. For your trouble, you'll get a nice 20,000 XP. Not bad for a simple delivery job.

If you don't know where to find the semi truck outside of Upstate New York, don't worry. We've got you covered, and we'll even tell you where to deliver it. Here's how to complete this week 4 challenge.

Deliver a semi truck outside Upstate New York: Semi truck location

True to the challenge description, you'll find the semi truck outside of the Upstate New York location (the giant mass of land in the northeast portion of the map) and parked on a short bridge on the east side of that. Take a look at the picture below for an idea of where to look.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

How to deliver a semi truck to Stark Industries

Take the truck parked here, and instead of driving forward, you'll actually want to turn around on the bridge, go (what is now) left off the bridge and hug the cliff wall for 100 yards or so. You'll quickly come to a hill that flows right into the actual Upstate New York landmass, allowing you to climb up with the truck. Make sure to avoid any rifts in the immediate area, as it'll send you and the truck flying through the air and probably damaging it or you beyond repair.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Drive up that hill and then head west until you hit Stark Industries. Once you've arrived, you should get a notification that you've completed the challenge.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and news. Have you also checked out the Fortnite Crew subscription service Epic is starting? Remember to finish all the challenges you can before Fortnite season 5 starts.