American Truck Simulator is adding a road trip mode where you drive different vehicles, 'say, a powerful pickup or even a sports car'

In March, SCS Software dropped a mysterious teaser for American Truck Simulator: the sound of a revving engine that didn't quite have the full-throated roar of a big rig. It sounded more like what we call a ute in Australia and and New Zealand and the rest of the English-speaking world probably knows as a pickup truck. Was American Truck Simulator about to downscale?

The answer is, kind of, yes. As SCS Software explained in a blog post, it's working on a new mode called road trip that will let players "enjoy the vast landscapes of ATS not only from the cab of an 18-wheeler but also from behind the wheel of, say, a powerful pickup or even a sports car."

It'll apparently be more than just an opportunity to see the existing maps from a viewpoint closer to the ground. "We're also exploring fresh gameplay opportunities", SCS Software wrote, "ways to give players a reason to drive them. That might mean taking on new kinds of tasks and jobs, or simply enjoying the open road, discovering landmarks, and soaking in the scenery."

If you're happy to see American Truck Simulator remain a game about pretending to be Optimus Prime in deep cover, the studio is keen to assure you this project won't delay the continued expansion of the core game, saying, "this new direction won't slow down our development of core trucking content. We've assembled a dedicated team to focus solely on Road Trip, which means our ongoing roadmap for new map expansions, trucks, trailers, and other updates remains unchanged."