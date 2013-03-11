Defiance trailer shows the weird weapons of future San Francisco

While previous Defiance trailers have focused on the unusual nature of Trion/SyFy's cross-media experiment, here we get something of much more interest to those planning to play it: Weapons! Weird weapons, too. There's a gun that hatches hideous giant tick-like things, one that shoots lightning, and one that grounds your enemies in place with sticky black goop. There's also one that shoots bullets into your opponents. For the traditionalists.

It seems as if the game's weapon modification system will allow you to affix all manner of strange abilities to your arsenal. According to the trailer, "thousands" of weapon types will be made available.

Defiance launches April 2nd. You can sign-up for the incoming third beta test right now.