Date your weapons in dungeon crawler dating sim Boyfriend Dungeon

Boyfriend Dungeon is an isometric action game with procedurally generated dungeons and, crucially, swords you can romance. Part dungeon crawler and part dating sim, Canada-based developer Kitfox Games' "shack-and-slash" is built around personified, dateable weapons who players must woo in order to grow stronger and "plunder the 'dunj.'"

In a limited sense, stopping to "capture the hearts of cuties to level them up" isn't entirely dissimilar to conventional party systems where, as you explore, you find new recruits trapped in a dungeon, add them to your party, level their skills, and try not to alienate them with your moral choices.

But there's more to Boyfriend Dungeon's relationships than the occasional 'Companion A didn't like that' jab. You don't just talk to your weapons. You learn their likes and dislikes and take them on dates away from the dungeon, and as your relationship deepens, their weapon forms grow stronger. Which is a bonkers idea at first blush, but remarkably intuitive when you think about it.

It's also interesting to see a blade's appearance—its color, size and weight—translated into an actual person and a literal personality. Whether weapons look and act exactly as you imagine them or totally surprise you, the artistic process is cool to see.

Maybe a spry dagger is the short silver-tongued young woman you envisioned, and a staunch rapier is a composed tower of a man, but a fierce talwar is actually a dashing romantic. Kitfox promises an "inclusive, tasteful approach to gender and sexuality," so partners and relationships will likely be as varied as weapons.

Boyfriend Dungeon is still early in development and isn't expected to release until 2019.