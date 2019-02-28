Cyberpunk 2077 will be at E3

E3 is still several months away, but it's still close enough to answer the one that's on everyone's mind: Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 will be there.

And yes, Cyberpunk 2077 was at the previous E3, so barring disaster on an unprecedented scale there was no reason to expect that it wouldn't be back for 2019, too. The hope is that it will be a publicly-playable appearance this time around, rather than last year's behind-closed-doors sessions, a hope that's bolstered by the fact that CD Projekt said last summer that the game is fully playable from start to finish.

Cyberpunk's 2018 turn was the game's first appearance at E3, which is kind of remarkable given that it was announced a full six years earlier. The good news for eager fans is that it went over really well: It was a lot more of a shooter than most of us expected, but that turned out to be more of a happy surprise than anything, and the presentation ultimately earned our "Best of E3 2018" award.

If you haven't seen the nearly 50-minute gameplay demo yet, you can catch up with that and everything else we know about Cyberpunk 2077 at the link. A release date hasn't been set.