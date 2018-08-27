Cyberpunk 2077 is now playable from start to finish, says game producer

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the eight best games of Gamescom 2018, reckoned Samuel and Tom. From Cologne, we learned developer CD Projekt Red has "just not been ready" to show off the shooter RPG's elusive demo footage—but it seems an incomplete version is now playable from start to finish.

As reported by Engadget (via IGN), the game's producer Richard Borzymowski says this playable build is without final assets and is yet to be playtested. But after six years of work, a long spell of silence, and a flurry of excitement and anticipation, this marks a milestone in its development.

"It gives you the answers to all of your doubts," says Borzymowski. "It just feels great."

Elsewhere, Borzymowski tells Engadget Night City plays into its most obvious influences—such as Philip K. Dick and Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. Building in a day and night cycle, though, has meant the game's setting must be as eye-catching in sunlight as it is in darkness.

"This was a bigger challenge to us than night, and we just opted to go with that and make a trailer in daylight, which pushed us farther," Borzymowski explains. He adds that while Cyberpunk 2077 is inspired by a number of genre-specific influences, it's not your typical tale of outlier versus the establishment.

"We want to always keep it personal. We don't want to tell a story about rescuing the world. We don't want to basically destroy the system... It's not just another part in this cyberpunk-industry cliche machine."

Read Engadget's interview with Borzymowski is full this way. Read everything we know about CD Projekt's next RPG by following that link.