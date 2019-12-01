Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2019

Our guide to the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals is here to help you get a good set of cans at a good price. If you don't know where to start, trying checking our guide to the best gaming headsets—some of those will be on sale for Cyber Monday, or already are.

From there, you can decide which features are must-haves for you. It's also a good way to compare prices.

Over Black Friday, some of our favorites were discounted and still are. The HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset is still $80, and the SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC is down to $180.

It's often the case that Black Friday deals run through the weekend, and then Cyber Monday brings a new round, so pay special attention to midnight Sunday night and the early morning on Monday if you're holding out. We'll be looking for headset deals all weekend and next week, and updating this page with what we find.

Top 5 US headset deals right now

Best PC gaming headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC | $179.99 (Save ~$27)

This fabulous headset and DAC combo averages $207 on Amazon, but it does sell for the full $249.99 some of the time. This is a better deal than on SteelSeries' site.View Deal

Razer Nari Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset | $89.99 (save $60)

This is only a few bucks above its lowest price ever. A splendid, deliciously chunky premium Razer headset with THX Spatial Audio, a 16 hour battery life, and a decent mic. Not to be confused with the Nari Ultimate, which has vibrating haptic feedback for your head. Sadly that's still full price at $199.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-cancelling headphones |$279.99 (save $70)

The set has three noise cancelling modes if you want to completely immerse yourself in a game. These were $100 off earlier, but a $70 discount is still a good deal, which puts the Rose Gold model at the same price of the other colors.View Deal

Best PC gaming headset deals in the UK

Logitech G433 Wired Surround Sound Gaming Headset | £44 (save £65)

You get a 59% saving on this set, which gives you 7.1 positional audio surround sound. The ear pads consist of sports mesh, which should hopefully make this pair a bit less sweaty than other leatherette options. The package contains a good detachable boom mic for good measure, and this is a few pounds off the best price it has ever been.View Deal

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals—when do they go on sale?

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals—are more coming?

(Image credit: Logitech)

Black Friday deals have been spilling out for the last few weeks now, but now that the retail holiday is here, they've been unleashed in full-force. Now that the day itself has passed, there are still lots of deals out there, and we expect to see more on December 2. What's more, some of these sales will likely run to Christmas, so you'll get more chances to buy ahead of the holidays.

Which headsets should you be looking out for? If you want 7.1 surrounds sound at an accessible price, keep watch for the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition. It can't quite match the Steelseries Arctis Pro for quality, but it costs less than half the price. The HyperX Cloud Alpha, which we mentioned above, delivers excellent sound for the money too. If you want to go premium and get a little bit of something unusual, then consider the Razer Nari Ultimate, which comes with remarkable haptic feedback functionality. Sounds weird, until you try it.

How to save money on headsets during Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Steelseries)

Developers put vast resources into making their games sound awesome, so it's a shame to see that good work go to waste on a pair of inadequate headphones. It's hard to go too wrong if you go to reputable brands like Razer, Samsung, HyperX. There is remarkable variety out there, however, so it's worth deciding what you want ahead of Black Friday so you can get in on deals quickly before stocks run out.

1. Decide on a type of headset

There are a few fundamental decisions you might want to make before you start shopping for headsets. Do you want a wireless headset? Do you want to surround sound functionality? How much are you happy to pay? It's worth keeping in mind the type of games you usually play too. If you love shooters, then headsets with a bit of extra bass response will make those shotguns sound fatter. If you enjoy adventure games with beautiful soundtracks, then it might be worth investing in overall sound quality above anything else. If you often play socially, then a quality mic is essential. Cheap, bad headsets often skimp on the mic, so be sure to check out user reviews and, of course, our guide to the best wireless gaming headsets if you want to declutter your set-up.

2. Use price comparison websites

We'll be using these intensively during Black Friday to present you with the best deals, but if you want DIY deals, then check CamelCamelCamel. This site will give you the price history of a given item, which will help you to dodge the common Black Friday practice of presenting shallow discounts that aren't great deals.

3. Use bundles to refresh your desktop setup

Sometimes you can catch a bunch of peripherals in one package. Last year I picked up a new mouse, keyboard, and headset in one go. Now it feels like I own a whole new PC. Games sound amazing, and my desktop lights up in millions of different colors when I boot it up. Excellent.