Cult classic Killer7 is coming to PC later this year

Cult classic assassination game Killer7, which came to PS2 and GameCube in 2005, is getting a PC version later this year, developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced at MomoCon yesterday.

From the mind of Goichi "Suda51" Suda, Hiroyuki Kobayashi and Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, Killer7 puts in you in control of the seven personalities of Harman Smith as he hunts down the leader of a suicide bombing group that's hell-bent on world domination. It's part puzzle game, part FPS, and the controls are almost like an on-rails shooter: you can press one button to move forward, and another to change direction, stopping to pop headshots.

Each character has their own personality, weapon and special abilities. For example, Mask de Smith, a former wrestler, carries a double grenade launcher than can fire gravity grenades, while Kevin Smith wields throwing knives, and nobody has ever heard him speak.

Neither Grasshoper Manufacture nor publisher NIS America have given away much about what features the PC version will have. All we know is that it'll be available on Steam in autumn, and that it will be "optimized for PC". I'm sure more details will come soon, and I'm looking forward to seeing how this weird and wonderful game can be brought up to modern standards.

A PC release is not a huge shock: Suda51 teased a remaster earlier this year, and hinted that he would bring more of his games to PC in 2016.