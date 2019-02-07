Popular

Corsair's Void Pro Surround headset is on sale for $50 right now

Get Dolby 7.1 surround sound with the included USB adapter.

If you're looking for the best gaming headset, we suggest looking into Razer's Nari Ultimate. However, if you're looking for something considerably less expensive, Corsair's Void Pro Surround is on sale for $50 right now.

Corsair refreshed its Void Pro line about a year and a half ago. The Void Pro Surround features 50mm neodymium speaker drivers, a noise cancelling unidirectional microphone, and microfiber mesh fabric and memory foam earcups.

Corsair Void Pro Surround | 7.1-channel | $50 (save $29.99)
This headset supports Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround and has a unidirectional mic that is Discord Certified.  Buy at Amazon

The Void Pro Surround works with with PC and a variety of game consoles. Assuming you'll be using this on a PC, it comes with a USB adapter to enable Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround.

Amazon as the red and black model in stock and ready to ship. The carbon model is also marked down to $50, though the listing says it "usually ships within 1 to 3 months." Alternately, you can grab carbon version direct from Corsair, where it's also marked down.

