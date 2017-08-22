Corsair refreshes Void headset line with better sound and improved mic

At a glance, you might not be able to tell the difference between Corsair's Void Pro headsets announced today and the original Void line. However, Corsair said it made a number of improvements, resulting in superior sound and all around performance.

There are four new models in all, including the Void Pro Surround, Void Pro RGB USB, Void Pro RGB Wireless, and Void Pro RGB Wireless SE. The two wireless models offer up to 40 feet of range and up to 16 hours of battery life, Corsair says. What separates the SE (Special Edition) from the regular wireless model is that it comes in yellow instead of carbon or white.

All four models share the same custom-tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers and Dolby Headphone 7.1 surround sound. The same can be said about the previous generation headsets, though according to TechGage, Corsair stated in a briefing that it improved the sound quality with the Void Pro family.

The biggest difference between the Void and new Void Pro headsets is the microphone. Corsair swapped the old one out for a new unidirectional microphone with noise-cancelling technology to enhance voice chat quality. There is also an LED mute ring indicator, and these are officially certified for Discord.

As for the construction of the headsets, the Void Pro line sports cast aluminum yokes and a metal reinforced headband to make them more comfortable and durable than before. They also have slightly larger padded earcups.

All four models are available now direct from Corsair backed by two-year warranties. The Void Pro Surround and Void Pro RGB USB are both priced at $80. Corsair's Void Pro RGB Wireless runs $100, and the Void Pro RGB Wireless SE costs $130.