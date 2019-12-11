Corsair's holiday sale includes up to 46% off headsets, keyboards, mice, and more

Even though the Black Friday/Cyber Monday madness is behind us, the holiday sales are still going full throttle. Right now, Corsair has several hot-ticket items on its online store on sale (up to 46% off), including the HS70 Pro headset, K70 RGB keyboard, M55 RGB Pro mouse, and much more.

Corsair's online store only shows the discount once you to use coupon code GIFTING19 at checkout, and the discount isn't uniform across all items, so actually finding the sale price is a bit difficult. Here are some highlights:

Corsair also has a few hardware bundles that don't require a discount, if you're interested in those. The coupon code expires at midnight Pacific Time on December 12, so you don't have much time. You can check out all the items at Corsair's store.