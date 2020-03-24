Computex 2020 postponed and scaled down

Computex 2020 has been postponed until the end of September 2020 due to the new coronavirus, and will be a much smaller show. TAITRA, the event's organizer, has stated that Computex 2020 will now run from the 28-30th September -- only three days, as opposed to the originally planned five. The rescheduled show will take place in Hall 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and have a tighter focus on 5G and communications, smart solutions, gaming, and startups.

Computex is a key event for many hardware manufacturers, as it is used as a launch pad for the latest hardware. The event was due to be held from the 2nd-6th June, but Taiwan recently closed its borders to foreign nationals, so it was looking unlikely that it would go ahead in that form. Many believed that the show should be cancelled before the announcement was made, although a postponement is preferable, given how important the event is. Obviously this could change.