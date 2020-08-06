How to get past the locked doors in the Warzone stadium

What is the CoD: Warzone stadium access code? That's the big question, but before the answer does you any good, you'll have to get inside some locked doors first.

Ever since Infinity Ward's battle royale mode launched, the huge, once-closed arena stood out like a sore thumb amid the rolling wastes of Verdansk. Now, as part of the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 5, the mysterious ground has opened, triggering a storm of us exploring every inch of the stands.

And, as it turns out, the stadium offers some intriguing secrets. Naturally the space is full of loot, but we were soon mystified by a few locked doors with keycard slots next to them. The CoD community on Reddit quickly set to work, soon discovering that these doors function like the 11 Warzone bunkers spread around the rest of the map.

However, there's still a major puzzle still to be solved, so keep an eye on this guide for all the latest developments. For now, though, here's how to get into the ground's locked doors and everything we know about the curious Warzone stadium code.

How the Warzone stadium keycards work

Like the red keycards you used to get into the other bunkers, now there are new keycards specific to each locked stadium door. If you find one of the P216, CL19, or EL21 keys, it'll appear on the bottom-left of your screen next to your name. They also seem to be random drops, so you'll need luck to be with you as you explore this hot zone.

If you successfully get inside you'll be able to hoover up some top-tier loot. It sounds simple, but there's more to this story as there's also a computer showing a series of symbols—more on that at the bottom of this guide. For now, here are all the Warzone stadium keycard locations with help from the video below.

EL21 Warzone location: Top floor

The EL21 keycard opens a door on the top floor of the stadium on the southeast side. Wind round the corridor until you see the door in the video above with the keypad next to it—it's a circular one that runs around the stadium, so you'll see it eventually.

Warzone P216 location: Basement

In the lowest level of the stadium, in the car park, the P216 keycard door is in the north-west corner. Once you're in the garage, head down the slope to where you need to go.

Warzone CL19 location: Middle floor

Search the middle level for the CL19 door. It's found by the corner of the bar in the club lounge.

But what about the Warzone stadium code?

Getting into a single stadium bunker is one thing. Getting all three in a match is quite another. This brings me on to the computers found behind these locked doors. As you can see from Redditor MACKIAA above, the computer shows a series of numbers and symbols.

This weird Warzone stadium code changes every match, and it is currently thought that you need to have entered all three locked doors in a single match to get the full code without the symbols. So that means getting all three keycards and surviving long enough to enter them into all slots in each level to solve the mystery. If that's the case, the easter egg might be bugged at the moment as YouTuber Geeky Pastimes suggests after ostensibly completing every step.

It seems likely that this code is to be entered into the fourth locked door, the double doors on the same level as the EL21 door. Naturally I don't know what's inside yet—you'd hope for a lot of loot, at the very least after all that effort—but chances are there'll be more clues as to the next entry in the behemoth shooter series, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War. This was also the case in the notoriously hard to open bunker 11, which featured a nuclear bomb inside.