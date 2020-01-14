CES 2020 recap: What's new from AMD and Intel, a gold keyboard, and a hands-free car ride

VIDEO: Tim and Jarred discuss the PC hardware of CES 2020.

PC hardware isn't the focus of CES like it was in the 90s. The convention has ballooned to include just about every kind of current and future consumer tech you can think of: self-driving cars, smart homes, machines that fold your laundry or scoop your cat's litter box. But that doesn't mean that PC hardware has been squeezed out: It's still there, humming along with the phones and magic fridges.

At the show last week, Tim and Jarred sat down to chat about this year's CES, what the major PC players brought, and how it stacks up to previous shows. (This is Jarred's 10th year attending, so he has a lot of history to draw from.) Get a full recap of the important CES 2020 announcements in the video above.

In short, CES 2020 was fairly quiet on the Nvidia and Intel fronts, but AMD had a few things to show off, including its Ryzen 4000 laptop processors based on AMD's Zen 2 architecture—and Jarred breaks down why Intel should be afraid. The most impressive laptop we saw was the Asus Zephyrus G14, which will only be available with an AMD Ryzen 7 4000 series processor.

You can also watch Jarred's trip in a self-driving car below, and get a closer look at that absurd gold keyboard here. We'd love to hear your thoughts on CES 2020 in the comments or in our new forums.