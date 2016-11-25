Capcom plans long-term support for Street Fighter V

It sounds like Street Fighter V is going to be around for a long time to come, if everything goes as Capcom intends. Producers Yoshinori Ono and Tomoaki Ayano said in a recent interview with Famitsu (translated by Eventhubs) that the studio has a roadmap for the game that goes all the way to the next decade.

"It's not just a 1-2 year thing. We're looking pretty far ahead," Ono said when asked about Capcom's plan for the future of Street Fighter V. "We've planned out as far as 2020 or so."

"Street Fighter V is a title we're adding on to as it goes along, so we're working on it while planning ahead on the best way to develop it further," Ayano added.

That doesn't mean that there won't be other games between now and then, but Capcom needs to "solidify Street Fighter V as an esports title" before diving into anything else, Ono said. "I said in the beginning that we've seen a higher number of [esports event] entrants than we had in the Street Fighter IV era, but we'd like to heighten that even further. The more people participate, the bigger tournaments we can host, and the more people are going to watch them, which is directly connected with our sales, and that's going to decide the future."

One of the biggest pro Street Fighter events of the year, the Capcom Cup, kicks off a week from tomorrow, and if you're planning on watching (and hey, even if you're not) then you should definitely have a look at our guide to the entrants before the action gets underway. Capcom recently announced that it has removed the Skies of Honor stage from competitive play, because its unusual background movements are "too distracting."

Street Fighter V is currently on sale for $30/£23 as part of the big Steam Autumn Sale, which is live now and runs until November 29. And because just one is never enough, we've got a whole pile of other deals for you in our roundups of Black Friday videogame and hardware sales.

Thanks, GameSpot.