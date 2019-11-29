Can't afford a PC? Get an Xbox One S, controller, and three games for £99

Shopping for Black Friday PC gaming deals on a budget this year? If you're trying to build a PC or get yourself one of the best gaming laptops for under £100, well, we're going to have to break something to you: that ain't happenin'. But if that's your budget, may we recommend an Xbox One S, three games, and a controller, all for only £99.

Bear in mind that this deal has previously gone out of stock in the past 24 hours, so act fast. To put that price into context, though, I bought an Xbox controller on its own for £45 last week, like a chump. But for you clever people that actually waited for Black Friday, you can get a console and three games for a little over half that.

While we're purveyors of PC gaming here—the clue is the name, frankly—we couldn't not let you know about this stellar deal that includes Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3, and Minecraft, games we adore at PCG. And since these are digital downloads on a disc tray-free console, we assume you can play them on a PC as part of Xbox Play Anywhere, although we can't confirm that just yet.

If you're remaining on the safe shores of mice and keyboard, you're going to have to relax your budget a little to stretch to some cheap gaming PC deals. Even in our budget gaming PC build we worked to a $750 dollar budget (roughly £580 at time of writing), and that's before we get to adding peripherals such as the best gaming monitors. But if you want to get started in gaming for less than £100, or just fancy something more intuitive than Steam Link to stick under your TV, this deal is astonishingly good.