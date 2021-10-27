Where to find all the Bounty Board locations in Fortnite

Color bottle locations: Paint-a-Toona
Sideways weapons guide: How to get them
Best Fortnite skins: Finest virtual threads
Fortnite Creative codes: Best custom maps
Fortnite Crew skins: What's next for subscribers
Bounty Boards in Fortnite are a convenient way to accept new quests and earn gold bars for your next battle royale match. Occasionally you'll need to visit a bounty board to complete a specific quest. Below, we've got a guide for every bounty board location in Fortnite season 8.
Bounty boards look like moderately large wooden, you know, boards, with several bounty listings tacked onto them. Imagine a wild west bounty board with pictures of wanted criminals like Snake Eyes Pete or Two-Timin' Charlie. All you have to do in Fortnite to interact with a bounty board is walk right up to one and press your interact button.
Here's where you can find every bounty board location in Fortnite:
- Boney Burbs
- Bus Stop in Lazy Lake's northeast side
- Camp Cod (south of Catty Corner)
- Believer Beach
- Boat Dock by Lockie’s Lighthouse
- Catty Corner
- Sludgy Swamp
- Stealthy Stronghold
- The Orchard
- Weeping Woods
- Hydro 16
- Dirty Docks
- Dusted Depot (east of the map's center)
- Fancy View (west of Believer Beach)
- FN Radio (easy of Craggy Cliffs
- Misty Meadows
- The Pylon south of Steamy Stacks
- Risky Reels
Keep in mind that the war effort boards look different than the bounty boards. War effort boards tend to have a little roof and a dropbox next to them, because you're meant to donate gold bars there. Bounty boards tend to be hidden away a little bit, but if you're within a dozen yards or so of one, a little white circle UI icon will appear indicating its position.
Don't forget to check out our Fortnite guides and news for more challenge walkthroughs and the latest skins.