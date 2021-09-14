Genshin Impact Thoma: Everything we know

Genshin Impact Thoma is one of the new playable characters set to arrive in the 2.2 update next month. There's plenty to keep us busy right now, though, such as fishing or—if you've successfully wished for Baal —collecting Amakumo Fruit .

If you've been keeping up with the story on top of all that, you'll have met Thoma already. Born in Mondstadt, Thoma now resides in Inazuma, where he's taken on the role of housekeeper to the Kamisato Clan. Perhaps because of this, the four-star, polearm-wielding Pyro character is close friends with Ayaka .

If you're keen to find out more, here's what you need to know about Genshin Impact Thoma, including his abilities and Ascension materials.

The 2.2 update is set for release on October 13, but it's unclear whether Thoma will be available during the first or second banner. It also hasn't been confirmed which other characters will be joining him, but I'll be sure to update this guide as soon as we learn more.

Abilities

Thoma's abilities

Here are Thoma's abilities, passives, and Constellations:

Normal Attack: Swiftshatter Spear Normal: Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes. Charged: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill Blazing Blessing: Thoma uses the tip of his spear as a pivot to channel flames and perform a kick that deals AoE Pyro damage and unleashes a defensive Blazing Barrier. At the moment it is unleashed, the Elemental Burst will apply Pyro to Thoma. The damage absorption of the Barrier is based on Thoma's max HP. Blazing Barrier: Absorbs Pyro damage 250% more effectively. The remaining damage absorption of an existing Blazing Barrier will stack and its duration will be refreshed if another Blazing Barrier is obtained during this time. The maximum damage absorption of the Barrier will not exceed a certain percentage of Thoma's max HP.

Elemental Burst Crimson Ooyoroi: Thoma spins his spear, slicing through his foes with roaring fires that deal AoE Pyro damage and weave themselves into a Scorching Ooyoroi. Scorching Ooyoroi: The Normal Attacks of active characters affected by the Scorching Ooyoroi will trigger Fiery Collapses that deal AoE Pyro damage and summon Blazing Barriers. One Fiery Collapse can be triggered every 1 second. The Blazing Barriers created this way are identical to those created by Thoma's Elemental Skill, Blazing Blessing, except in the amount of damage they can absorb. If Thoma falls, the effects of Scorching Ooyoroi will dissipate.

Passives Free Fishing: Successful fishing attempts in Inazuma have a 20% chance of scoring a double catch. Imbricated Armor: When obtaining or refreshing a Blazing Barrier, the current active character's Shield Strength will increase by 5% for 6 seconds. This effect can only be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Max 5 stacks. Flaming Assault: The damage dealt by Crimson Ooyoroi's Fiery Collapses are increased by 2.2% of Thoma's max HP.

Constellations A Comrade's Duty: When a Blazing Barrier takes damage for any character other than Thoma, Thoma’s own Blazing Blessing cooldown is decreased by 3 seconds, while his own Crimson Ooyoroi’s cooldown is decreased by 3 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds. Shrewd Staff: Crimson Ooyoroi’s duration increases by 3 seconds. Fortified Resolve: Increases the level of Blazing Blessing by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Long-Term Planning: When a Fiery Collapse from Crimson Ooyoroi hits an opponent, Thoma will restore 1 Energy. This effect can occur once every 0.3 seconds. Raging Wildfire: Increases the level of Crimson Ooyoroi by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Burning Heart: When a Blazing Barrier is obtained or stacked, the damage dealt by the Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks of all party members is increased by 15% for 6 seconds.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Thoma's Ascension materials

Character

These are the items you'll need to level up Thoma. The Smoldering Pearl and Agnidus Agate items are drops from Pyro Hypostases, though the latter can also be looted from Pyro Regisvines. Besides those, you'll also need the following items:

Fluorescent Fungus

Treasure Hoarder/Silver Raven/Golden Raven Insignia

Fluorescent Fungus isn't in the game yet, but you should be able to find it on Tsurumi Island when it is. The Insignias drop from Treasure Hoarder enemies which you can find in numerous locations across Inazuma.

Talents

These are the items you'll need to ascend Thoma's talents:

Teachings of Transience

Treasure Hoarder/Silver Raven/Golden Raven Insignia

Hellfire Butterfly

Crown of Insight

The Teachings of Transience, and its variations, drop from the Violet Court domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays, while the Insignias are dropped from Treasure Hoarder enemies, as mentioned above. The Crown of Insight is a reward for various seasonal activities, such as Midsummer Island Adventure or Thunder Sojourn. You can also obtain it by upgrading the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine or the Sacred Sakura in Inazuma. Lastly, the Hellfire Butterfly is dropped by the La Signora weekly boss at level 70 and above.