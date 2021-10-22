How to unlock the Labyrinth Warriors event in Genshin Impact

Wondering how to complete Wishes in Genshin Impact? Now that the Genshin Impact 2.2 update is well underway, you've likely noticed that several in-game events need you to 'complete Wishes to unlock'. It's not a particularly descriptive requirement, which seems to be why there's confusion.

So, if you're hoping to jump into the Labyrinth Warriors event that's just kicked off—or take advantage of the last couple of days of the Tuned to the World's Sounds, which offers a gadget similar to the Windsong Lyre —you're going to need to figure out what you need to do to unlock these events. Luckily, I'm here to help you out. Here's what you need to know about Genshin Impact Wishes.

What is the Wishes quest in Genshin Impact?

Thankfully, you're not required to part with your hard-earned Primogems (or real-life cash) to unlock these events—it's not that type of wish. Instead, you need to complete the Inazuma archon quests, up to and including 'Wishes', the last quest in Chapter 2, Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals.

This questline was released during the 2.1 update and requires an Adventure Rank of 30 or above. This quest chain has various missions, including the confrontation with the Raiden Shogun, Baal .

Here's a list of the quests you'll need to work through to get to the final Wishes quest, so you can pinpoint exactly what stage you're on if you've already started:

Sword, Fish, Resistance

Those Who Yearn For the Gods' Gaze

Delusion

The Servant's Path

Proof of Guilt

Blind Loyalty, Reckless Courage

Duel Before the Throne

The Omnipresent God

Wishes

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Wishes: How to complete the quest

Once you reach Wishes, the final quest in Act 3: Omnipresence Over Mortals, the rest is a breeze. At the end of The Omnipresent God, Paimon suggests that you should go and look for Yae Miko.

You can find her at the Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma. All that's required to complete Wishes is to have a pretty lengthy conversation with Yae Miko about all that's gone on.

Once you've finished the Wishes quest, you'll receive the Wonders of the World achievement, Omnipresence Over Mortals, and you're free to start the Labyrinth Warriors event.