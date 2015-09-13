Popular

Battlefield: Hardline 'Robbery' DLC available this week for Premium members

By

25-MAPS-BREAK-POINTE-BFHL DLC2 Screenshots BreakPointe CoastalDrive-web

If you happen to be a Premium member of Battlefield: Hardline, then you may be pleased to know that the 'Robbery' DLC pack will be available later this week – September 16 to be exact. EA made the announcement at the weekend, along with the news that non-Premium members will gain access on September 30.

Andy provided a full rundown of the DLC when it was announced last month, but the gist of it is this: there are four new maps (see some footage of Precinct 7 below), a new 5v5 'Squad Heist' mode, four new weapons, two new gadgets, two new factional vehicles as well as a bunch of new cosmetic stuff. The nitty-gritty is on the Battlefield website.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
See comments