Batman: Arkham City collectors edition comes with bat-art, bat-statue, bat-animation

Joystiq have spotted that Best Buy are listing a Batman: Arkham City collectors edition in their store, with a description of the contents, including an art book, a statue and the Batman: Gotham Knight animation.

Best Buy's collector's edition, priced at $99.99 includes:



Collector's Edition includes a premium statue, an art book, Gotham Knight animated content, early access to digital add-on content and more.



Premium statue is produced by Kotobukiya to bring the excitement of the game into the real world.



Flip through the pages of a brilliantly illustrated art book to soak up all the Arkham City content available.



Get a jump on the competition when you receive exclusive access to add-on content before anyone else.



Gotham Knight animated content brings the story to life



Exactly what the 'early access digital add on content' is has not been specified. Previous statements from Best Buy revealed they were offering Robin as a pre-order bonus.

Batman: Arkham City is due out in North America on October 18, and Europe on October 21..