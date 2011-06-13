Batman: Arkham City will let you play as Robin, as long as you pre-order from Best Buy

The march of the increasingly-ridiculous pre-order bonuses continues. Game Informer report that Robin will be a playable character in Batman: Arkham City, but only if you pre-order the game from Best Buy. The pre-order bonus pack will let you play as the boy wonder across two challenge maps. It's unclear whether Robin will appear as DLC after launch, but for now he's only available to US pre-purchasers.

The Arkham City pre-order deal is the latest in an escalating series of pre-order bonus packages that offer more and more in-game content, from bonus weapons to entire levels. The Rage pre-order deal gives you access to the double barrelled shotgun, Deus Ex: Human Revolution has deals that add a number of weapons, and an exclusive mission that brings back Tong from the original Deus Ex. The Battlefield 3: Back to Karkand pack is almost a full expansion pack, with four multiplayer maps and a selection of weapons from Battlefield 2. What do you think of pre-order bonuses, bonus content or bribery?