How to get the Armored Batman and Rebirth Harley Quinn skins in Fortnite

Batman has entered the world of Fortnite, this time in comic form, and we actually kind of dig how it grapples with the messed up implications of a battle royale multiverse. But if you don't care about any of the nonsensical lore, it's still worth checking out.

Purchasing each new Batman comic will earn you at least one bonus skin or cosmetic, and purchasing the whole six-issue run will get you a special Batman skin variant.

There's a few tricks to know before you dive in and start reading. So read on for our guide on how to get Armored Batman, Rebirth Harley Quinn, and more cosmetics.

How to get Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point skins and cosmetics

To get these special Fortnite skins, you'll need to follow a few steps, and be careful with your purchases.

Step 1: Each PRINT issue of the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point comic comes with a code for DC universe cosmetics. NOTE: Digital copies of the comics do not come with codes. Believe me, I looked.

Step 2: Go to your Epic Games client (or the PSN/Xbox/Nintendo store if you're on a console) and click your profile name. That opens up a pop-up menu. Then click "redeem code" and enter in the code you received with your comic.

Once you redeem the code, the cosmetic should be added to your locker.

How to get Rebirth Harley Quinn

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Rebirth Harley Quinn, which decks Harley out in a new jacket seen in the story's opening pages, can be redeemed after purchasing a print copy of issue 1.

Alternatively, if you can't get your hands on a physical comic, Rebirth Harley Quinn will be available for purchase in the item shop sometime in June. We've got no idea how many V-bucks it'll cost, though.

How to get Armored Batman in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Armored Batman skin is an awesome addition, giving the Dark Knight a more jagged, rustic look. It's the top reward during this comic run, and will require the biggest investment from you.

To get Armored Batman, you'll need to redeem all six codes from all six print issues of the comic. Epic doesn't mention anything in their official press release, but we imagine this skin will be available for purchase in the item shop once the sixth issue is available.

Other ways to get the Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point skins

Epic is allowing Fortnite fans to also receive these cosmetics if they subscribe to DC Infinite, the DC digital comics portal. Fair warning, though. You cannot get codes from Fortnite comics if you're just on the free trial. Good try, though.

DC Infinite will cost you $7.99 a month. Thankfully, there's an option to just skip the trial period. If you feel like really investing in DC comics, there's also an annual payment option.

Keep an eye on this post for more info about what DC universe cosmetics Epic is offering in their Batman/Fortnite comics. For everything else, check out our Fortnite hub for more guides and news.