AOC is rolling out three affordable and fast 144Hz monitors with FreeSync support

AOC is expanding its extensive monitor lineup with three new monitor options under its new and affordable G1 series. They include the 23.6-inch C24G1, 27-inch C27G1, and 31.5-inch C32G1.

Other than the physical size, each monitor in the G1 series shares the same characteristics and features. They're built around VA panels, which allows AOC to offer the same 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical) as IPS displays, while hitting a rated 1ms MPRT (moving picture response time) as found on some TN panels, or 4ms if rating by gray-to-gray transitions.

Of course, with no true industry standard in place for making these measurements, you always have to take these sort of things with a grain of salt—it's the reviews that matter more than the rated specs. There are some exceptions, like the refresh rate. In this case, the new monitors can deliver up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and they support FreeSync as well.

These are all curved displays (1500R on the C24G1 and 1800R on the C27G1 and C32G1). AOC is also pitching a "frameless" design.

"Besides looking modern and attractive, frameless designs enable seamless multi-monitor setups. Your cursor/windows will not be lost anymore in the dark abyss of bezels, when many displays are placed side by side," AOC says.

AOC measures the contrast ratio at 3,000:1 (80,000,000:1 dynamic) and brightness at 250 nits. The latter is below the entry-level VESA certification for HDR support, which it set at 400 nits. HDR is not part of the deal on these panels anyway.

Connectivity options include HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, and VGA. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

AOC says the C24G1 and C27G1 will be available in July for £179 and £219, respectively. The larger C32G1 will ship in August for £259. It appears all three will debut in Europe first—it's not clear when AOC is planning to release them in the US, or for how much.