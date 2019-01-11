Antec launches another sound dampening case to hush up your PC

Antec has been cranking out computer cases designed for quiet computing for many years, and its latest offering, the Performance 101 Silent, is yet another chassis that aims to muffle sound coming from your PC.

We haven't played around with this particular model, though it looks similar overall to past versions. The standout feature is the sound dampening material on the side panels. This is something you can do on your own, of course, though you'd want to make sure your case's airflow is in order.

In this case, four low-noise fans come preinstalled, including three 120mm fans in the front and a 140mm fan in the rear. Users can swap these out for a liquid cooling radiator instead—up to 140mm in the front, and up to 360mm in the rear.

Beyond being a quiet case, there's room inside for lots of storage. The P101 Silent supports ten drives in all, by way of two 2.5-inch SSD bays tucked behind the motherboard tray, and eight drive cages supporting both 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives. There's also a 5.25-inch drive bay for your optical drive, if you're still rocking one.

There are dust filters on the front and bottom so you don't end with a filthy case, like I did recently. Not that you'd be able to see it anyway—there's no side window here—but as long as you clean the filters every once in a while, you shouldn't end up with dust bunnies or clogged ventilation.

Though Antec is just now announcing this case, it looks as though it's been available for a few weeks. Amazon lists 76 customer reviews, who have collectively given it a 4.5-star rating (out of 5 stars). It's not stock at the time of this writing, though.

The press release states it's available for $109.99. Scan has it up for preorder in the UK for £89.99.