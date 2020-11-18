How to complete An Ode To Yonder City in Genshin Impact

Now the 1.1 update is out, the Genshin Impact 'An Ode to Yonder City' quest is a great excuse to wander around Liyue Harbor and get to know the area. It also sports a solid batch of rewards for your hard work. It's a bit of a treasure hunt, though, so you'll need to know where to look.

This guide will show you where to pick up the Ode to Yonder City in Genshin Impact and what you can expect to get out of it.

Genshin Impact: An Ode to Yonder City quest requirements

First off, you'll need the Genshin Impact 1.1 update and Adventure Rank 35 to access this quest, so get grinding if you're not quite there.

You also need to complete the Archon Quest 'A New Star Approaches' before An Ode to Yonder City becomes available.

How to start An Ode to Yonder City

Head to Liyue and visit the Wangshu Inn. Inside, you'll find a poet named Qingzhou. Speak with him to start An Ode to Yonder City. You'll find him on the north end of the dock facing the north bridge.

Qingzhou is looking for poetic inspiration, but for some reason can't be bothered to find it himself. Instead he wants you to go around Liyue and take in the city atmosphere, then return to tell him what you've seen.

How to complete An Ode to Yonder City

Here are the remaining steps to complete An Ode to Yonder City (step one is finding Qingzhou in the first place):

Step two: Go to the south wharf in Liyue Harbor. Look for a small pack of dogs playing around and approach them.

Step three: Near the Bubu Pharmacy, you'll see a group of blue finches fluttering on the ground near some guards. They'll fly away as you approach.

Step four: Head to Yujing Terrace and speak with Hao, an NPC standing by the railing.

Step five: Head across Yujing Terrace to a nearby NPC named Fan Er'ye.

Step six: Head back to Wangshu Inn and speak with Qingzhou again. He thanks you for your...succor, gives you some rewards, and the promise of a free copy of his next book. Heck yeah, literature.

Ode to Yonder City rewards

For completing An Ode to Yonder City, you'll get a nice smattering of valuables, including: