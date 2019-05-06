A Plague Tale: Innocence is full of human monsters

Rats have gotten top billing in a lot of the preview footage of A Plague Tale: Innocence, but it’s human beings who are the game’s real monsters. That fact is highlighted in a new trailer, appropriately titled “Monsters.”

The new video provides a close-up look at Lord Nicholas, the fellow with the spiky boots and the cross-shaped opening in his face mask. He leads the army of the Inquisition, which is tasked with taking out anyone suspected of carrying the plague—in other words, our young heroine Amicia and her little brother Hugo.

Having seen the opening sequence of A Plague Tale: Innocence myself, I can assure you that Nicholas and his pals are some extremely unpleasant people, enough that they manage to stand out as particularly nasty in a world that is ravaged by plague and countless rats.

You’ll be able to meet these folks for yourself when A Plague Tale: Innocence comes out May 14.