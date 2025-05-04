Inspired by Dwarf Fortress and Oxygen Not Included, adorable side-scrolling city-builder Ratopia burrows out of early access

If you're in the market for a technical, complex city-builder sim, you're kinda spoilt for choice right now, but few games in the field can claim to be even half as cute as Ratopia, from Korean indie outfit Cassel Games. After a couple years scurrying around in early access, it's officially a complete game and out now on Steam. While I've yet to dig into it myself, I've had half an eye on this one for a while, as it seems to be drawing inspiration from all the best in the genre: Dwarf Fortress, Oxygen Not Included and Rimworld.

Thankfully, Ratropolis starts things small, with players directly controlling a lone rat noble, left to fend for herself after her kingdom (as seen in the studio's previous Kingdom meets deck-builder hybrid Ratropolis) collapsed. While initially you'll be directly controlling your leader to gather resources, hunt for food and maybe even do a little bit of dungeon-delving (there's even some light RPG elements here), you'll probably want to rustle up some loyal subjects to do the heavy lifting for you. Have a look at some of that in the launch trailer below:

Ratopia Full Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While you won't have to be doing anything as fiddly as circulating atmosphere or running complex water filtration systems (Oxygen Not Included is a tad much for me, I'll admit), the city-building in Ratopia looks surprisingly involved, akin to Dwarf Fortress. Each squeaky citizen has their own wants and needs, and the potential to go rogue if you don't keep them fed, healthy and paid more than you're taxing them. Considering that you're controlling a leader with a head that can be removed by surly peasants feels like a good reason to stay in their good books.

There's also a heavy focus on technological advancement. While you might start out with medieval tech in the early game, those willing to dig deep into the tech tree will eventually unlock electricity and the option to construct robot rats, which I presume are less likely to revolt against an unjust ruler, and will leave your cheese stocks un-nibbled.

It seems that Ratopia includes just about every trapping of the genre, including literal traps, which you'll probably want to set up to ward off the squeaking undead and raids from other factions that don't feel like trading. In addition to treasure and monster-filled depths below your kingdom, there's a whole overworld map to explore, with options to pursue diplomacy or war with your neighbors depending on whether you're taking inspiration from the Redwall novels or Warhammer's deliciously chaotic Skaven.

Ratopia is out now on Steam for £16.75/$20, with a respectable 20% discount running until May 14th. The game has been well received so far in early access, with the most consistent complaint being that the English translation can be a little bit stiff in places. That, and that under the cute aesthetic lies a game that is willing to hurt you, unless you're fully committed to the rat race